‘93% support adult vaccination; 2/3rd back herd immunity’

CHENNAI: Though a large number of adults do respond positively towards vaccination when recommended, many do not keep records of their vaccination and believe in herd immunity.

Experts opined that coverage of adult vaccination could be increased across the State, as adults would react positively towards vaccination due to the COVID awareness.

A study undertaken by the doctors from the Institute of Community Medicine from the Madras Medical College in Chennai aimed to assess the perceptions and attitudes of patients about adult vaccination and their vaccination status among the patients attending out-patient services in a Primary Health Centre in Chennai.

The study titled, ‘Perceptions and Attitudes of Patients about Adult Vaccination and their vaccination status’, states that among adults, vaccine-preventable diseases such as pneumonia, hepatitis B, tetanus, etc are a source of morbidity and mortality.

However, since children remain the focus of vaccination, its importance in adults is yet to be emphasised.

As many as 165 participated in the study and nearly 92.7% believed that adults should be vaccinated, and the remaining believed that adults should not be vaccinated.

Most commonly received vaccine was the COVID-19 vaccine and not many were aware of other vaccines.

It was found that 30.9% of participants did not keep record of the vaccines they have taken and 65.5% believed in herd immunity. After the pandemic, awareness about adult vaccines has increased but other vaccines besides COVID-19 vaccine also should be emphasised.

Around 80% of the participants stated that vaccination was recommended to them in their adult life and only 83% were aware about adult vaccination.

of the study, Dr Gokila Preethi C, states in the study, “Though perceptions of patients about adult vaccination was really positive, and most participants reacted in a positive way while their physicians recommended vaccination for them, there is indeed room for increasing the reception of adult vaccines as well.”

BlurbThe study stated that among adults, diseases preventable by vaccines such as pneumonia, hepatitis B, tetanus, etc., were a source of morbidity and mortality