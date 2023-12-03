925 Motor pumps ready to drain stagnated rainwater: KN Nehru

CHENNAI: Municipal administration minister on Sunday said that 925 motor pumps are kept ready to drain out stagnated rainwater during the monsoon spells in the city.



He further added, even if the city receives 30 cm of rainfall in a single day, motor pumps are ready to ensure no inundation situations are witnessed in the city.

"Only two areas in Kodambakkam had water logging as the culvert is small, the payment has been made to the railways and the work is yet to be commenced. We have set up additional motor pumps in the city. The officials are instructed to distribute food and carry tree pruning to make sure the tree branches do not fall when the cyclone makes landfall," said Nehru.

The metro water board has hired 1,000 additional workers to clean the waste from the manholes and drains.

As the storm water drains are clogged with garbage and plastic waste, which interrupts water flow through the drains.

The civic body has set up motor pumps to drain the stagnated rainwater.

"There is mild water logging in the potholes on many roads, people are advised to travel carefully to avoid mishap. We will instruct the officials to place a sign board on severely damaged roads on both interior and bus route roads. Also, the damaged roads in the city will be fixed after the Northeast Monsoon ends," stated the minister.

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan has assigned chief engineers and superintending engineers in order to monitor the ongoing road works, storm water drain works, public health works and other development works and works connected with the North East Monsoon across the city.

In addition to their scope of work, the officers will inspect and coordinate the mentioned works and coordinate with the concerned officials to expedite the above works and resolve the issues.