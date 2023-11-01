9 must-try cafes for a dining adventure

CHENNAI: Chennai boasts an array of cafes, pubs, and restaurants that cater to diverse tastes. We’ve curated a list of nine hot and happening establishments that promise a delightful dining experience

Roasted tenderloin steak at Bistrograph Located in Shastri Nagar, Adyar, this unique photography-themed bistro offers a captivating menu that has garnered a loyal following. Some of the standout dishes that people talk about include the delectable Crispy Chicken Donut Burger, a satisfying stack of Nachos, and the succulent Roasted Tenderloin Steak.

Miso Aglio Olio at Sage and Lavendar Among the city’s most charming cafes, its ambience exudes aesthetics and tranquillity, making it an ideal setting for a romantic date night or a family gathering. The menu showcases an array of globally inspired dishes, thoughtfully crafted using locally sourced, fresh ingredients. Their weekend breakfast menu is a hit among regular diners.

Pan Sauce Poetry The café located at RA Puram has a diverse menu featuring a global array of dishes, with a distinct emphasis on European, continental and Italian flavours. Standout offerings include Paneer Peri Peri Zucchini Cannelloni, the indulgent Apple Pie Creme Brulee, Pumpkin Gnocchi, and the savoury chicken wafer with mushroom cream sauce.

Hummus platter at Café Fresco This café at Kotturpuram caters to a diverse range of tastes and preferences, ensuring satisfaction for a broad spectrum of diners. From children to adults, vegans to health-conscious individuals, and those with a sweet tooth, Café Fresco has something for everyone. Their menu is a delightful blend of flavours from various cuisines, including Mexican, Italian, Indian, Oriental, and more. Highly praised dishes among patrons include the Khowsuey Bowl, the Korean fried chicken burger, and the delectable Frangipani Pizza.

Involtini di pollo from Lazy Leopard It stands out as the go-to destination in Chennai for authentic and delectable Neapolitan pizzas. These pizzas are renowned for their lightness, refreshing flavours, and overall deliciousness. The menu at Lazy Leopard extends beyond pizzas, featuring a delightful assortment of soups, appetizers, wings, garlic bread, beverages, and desserts. Among the must-try dishes are the Involtini di Pollo, Nutty Bianco Pizza, and the Apple Pie Calzone.

Smoked chicken strips from Bask by Coffee Nestled in one of the bustling neighbourhoods of Teynampet, this café occupies a spacious 5,000 sq ft bungalow. They offer an extensive menu of all-day breakfast options, shareable plates, fresh salads, sandwiches, and desserts. Among their standout creations are the irresistible Lotus Biscoff milkshake, succulent smoked chicken strips, and the mouthwatering saucy chilli paneer.

Lemon Meringue from SOWL The name of this café is an acronym that encapsulates its core values - sustainable, organic, wholesome, and local. Sowl’s speciality offerings include Spanish coffee, an array of sandwiches, quinoa bowls, and refreshing smoothie bowls. Moreover, diners have the option to choose from a selection of gluten-free and vegan alternatives, ensuring a satisfying and conscious dining experience.

Basque cheesecake from Tukaway Located at Nungambakkam, Tukaway is a charming, rustic-style café that specialises in an array of delectable desserts. Their menu boasts a delightful selection of treats, including cookies, Korean cream cheese buns, ice creams, pastries, shakes, macarons, tarts, and refreshing cold beverages. In addition to sweets, Tukaway also offers a variety of sandwiches and mojitos. Notably, their best-selling items are the Hot Chocolate and Dark Chocolate Orange Petit Gateaux, which consistently draw crowds.

Tuscan from Tuscan Table Housed within a beautifully restored, ancient bungalow, this charming café transports visitors to a European countryside setting. With its meticulously preserved walls and antique interior decor, the café exudes a unique atmosphere. Tuscan Table features an exquisite selection of beverages and pastries, making it a perfect spot for a friendly get-together.





9 unforgettable indoor and outdoor activities to explore

Heritage walks: Heritage walks are the best way to learn, appreciate, and reconnect with our culture, traditions and the myths entwined with our historical sites.

Chennai Chess Club: Chennai Chess Club organise chess meet-ups in public spaces, providing an opportunity not only to enjoy chess, but also socialise with like-minded individuals.

Urban Sketchers Chennai: This place is for passionate sketchers, which organises sketching meet-ups twice a month.

Jalato Experiences: Jalato promises to take you on unforgettable journeys that will engage your senses and challenge your perception of entertainment.

Rage Room at Moonbow Cafe: Located within Moonbow Cafe in Medavakkam, the Rage Room provides a cathartic outlet for releasing pent-up frustrations.

Soap Football Chennai: Gather your friends and head to Nungambakkam for an exhilarating experience at Soap Football Chennai.

Gameistry Board Gaming Cafe: Boasting an extensive collection of 1300 games, Gameistry in Egmore proudly claims to be Chennai’s first and India’s largest board gaming venture.

Off Road Sports (ORS): For those seeking adventure, ORS offers a unique outdoor experience with ATV rides on off-road tracks and exhilarating beach trials.

Muttukadu Adventures: Located just 30 km from Chennai, here you can learn surfing, and try stand-up paddling, kayaking, or rafting.