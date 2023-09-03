89,426 engg seats filled through single window counselling till Aug 31

CHENNAI: For the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA), the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) till August 31, has admitted 80,951 students in the general category and 8,475 students under 7.5 percent government reservation, amounting to 89,426 seats.

For engineering admissions, 442 colleges had participated in the counselling. The sanctioned intake as per the data released is 2.19 lakh.

Meanwhile, the registration for supplementary counselling ended on Sunday evening.

As per the round-wise details released by TNEA, for the general category, 14, 298 students were admitted in round I, 33, 649 students in round II, and 33, 004 students in round III; all amounting to 80, 951 students until August 31.

In 2022, however, 84,812 students were allotted seats and 79,183 students took admissions.

Subsequently, in case of SWC seats for government 7.5 percent reservation is 8,475 students as of August 31.

In round 1, 936 students were admitted, followed by 5,145 students in round II and 2,394 students in round III, amounting to 8, 475 students.

In the case of the reserved category, the numbers witnessed a slight surge compared to 2022.

Out of 8,759 seats allotted for the reserved category in 2022, only 8,263 were filled after the admission process.