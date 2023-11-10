88 year old's gold chain robbed; Accused held within 24 hours

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 35 year old man on Friday, who allegedly trespassed and robbed an eight sovereign gold chain from a home alone elderly woman in Ayanavaram when she was sleeping. A police team nabbed the accused within 24 hours of the incident.

The victim, K Amaravati (88) lives at a house in KH Road, Ayanavaram. On Thursday, around noon, when she was lying on the bed, the accused had trespassed into the house and snatched the gold chain from the elderly woman's neck and fled the scene.

Amaravati who was startled in the impact, alerted her neighbours who informed the police. Based on the inputs provided by the victim and investigations through CCTV footage, Ayanavaram police zeroed in on the suspect and secured the accused, P Babu of Arumbakkam.

Investigations revealed that Babu was also involved in two other similar incidents, where he robbed elderly women in Arumbakkam.

The stolen gold chain was recovered from the accused and handed over to the elderly woman. The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

The special team were commended for their efforts by the top brass of the city police.