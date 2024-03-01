86.15 lakh passengers travelled in Chennai Metro rail in February

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro ridership recorded a total of 86,15,008 passengers in February.

CMRL witnessed a consistent increase in its passenger flow as 1,51,624 more passengers travelled on the Metro Trains in the month of February than in the month of January.

In January, a total of 84,63,384 passengers travelled in the Metro Trains.

9th February recorded the highest passenger flow of the month, with 3,26,786 passengers.

*38,94,639 using Travel Card

*2,12,344 through Online QR

*2,32,315 with Static QR

*21,29,890 people using Paper QR

*3,82,549 with Paytm

*3,70,008 people using Whatsapp

*1,76,751 with PhonePe

*1,787 people using ONDC

*28,640 people travelled using Token

*5,959 using Group Ticketing and

11,80,126 people using NCMC Singara Chennai Card.

CMRL offers a 20% discount on all ticketing (Metro Travel Card, Mobile QR Code ticketing - Single, Return, Group Tickets and QR Trip passes, Whatsapp, Paytm and PhonePe).

Passengers can also book their tickets through CMRL Whatsapp Ticketing System (+91 83000 86000) and paytm also.