85-year-old man burnt to death in Selaiyur

CHENNAI: An 85-year-old man was burnt to death after his bed caught fire when he attempted to light a cigarette while resting on the bed in Selaiyur on Sunday night.

The deceased was Muniyan of Selaiyur, a retired electrician who was staying with his wife Vijaylakshmi (78).

A few days ago Muniyan's leg was fractured in an accident and he was advised to be in complete bed rest by the doctors.

On Sunday night, while lying on the bed Muniyan took a matchbox and tried to light a cigarette but at that time the match stick fell on the foam bed and it started to go into flames.

Police said Muniyan was helpless and he could not move away and screamed for help.

Soon after hearing his cries, his wife Vijayalakshmi rushed to his room, and with the help of neighbours they doused the fire Muniyan was taken to the Chromepet GH but there the doctors declared him dead.

The Selaiyur police who visited the spot sent the body for post-mortem and the police have registered a case and further investigation is on.