84-yr-old UK woman drowns in sea off Mahabalipuram

CHENNAI: An 84-year-old British woman, who was on a visit to Mahabalipuram with her son, drowned in the sea on Monday.

Police identified the deceased as Bridget Taylor (84) of the United Kingdom, who came to India last Tuesday along with her son Rupert Taylor (58). They were staying in a resort in Mahabalipuram.

On Monday around 1 pm, both of them went to the beach and were swimming in the sea. According to the police, she was caught in a big wave that pulled her into the sea. Rupert tried to save his mother but his attempts went in vain.

The local fishermen who noticed the incident jumped into the sea. But despite being expert swimmers, even they could not save the elderly woman. Later in the evening, the body of the woman was found on the seashore in Mahabalipuram. The police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to the Chengalpattu GH. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.