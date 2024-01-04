80-year-old man, who was hit by a cattle in Madambakkam, dies

CHENNAI: An 80-year-old man, who was hit by a cattle in Madambakkam, died on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Mani of Cholan Nagar in Madambakkam.

Police said on December 21, Mani and his wife Indra (76) were walking home from the Madambakkam bus stop in the night.

During that time, there were many cattle on the road, and one of the bovines began to chase Mani and attacked him. Soon , Mani was taken to the Chromepet GH, and from there he was sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) and was in the ICU. However, without responding to treatments Mani died in the hospital on Wednesday evening.

Following that, the Selaiyur police, who registered a case are trying to identify the owner of the cattle.

The locals in Tambaram and its surrounding areas claimed that stray cattle have become a nightmare for the past few months, and the Tambaram corporation has not taken any steps so far to control them.