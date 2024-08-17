80-year-old home alone woman murdered in Vyasarpadi; history sheeter arrested

CHENNAI: A home-alone elderly woman was murdered in her house in Vyasarpadi two days ago by a man who allegedly tried to force himself on her in an inebriated condition.

The murder came to light on Friday after neighbours alerted the police about the foul smell coming from the 80-year-old's house.

The victim was identified as G Meena, a widow who lived at Bakthavatchalam colony 31st street, Vyasarpadi.

Police said that Meena lived alone and was taking care of herself with rent money from her property.

Her daughter lived with her family in Madhavaram.

On Friday evening, neighbours alerted the police as they did not see the woman venture out of her house since Thursday and a foul smell was emanating from the house.

When Police team broke into the house, they found the woman dead with injuries on her head.

Her body was moved to the Government Stanley Hospital for post mortem.

Enquiries revealed that a stranger was spotted loitering suspiciously near the elderly woman's house.

Police launched a search for him and on Saturday arrested Murali Krishnan (37).

He had come to visit his friend who lived in the same neighbourhood and on Thursday night, he got drunk and gained entry into the woman's house and attempted to sexually abuse her.

On seeing the man, the lady had raised alarms after which the accused took a stick and beat her up, leading to her death.

MKB Nagar police arrested him on murder charges. He already has five cases against him including two murder cases.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.