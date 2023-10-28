80-year-old dies in cow attack in Triplicane

CHENNAI: 10 days after a cow attacked an 80-year-old man by a cow near Parthasarathy temple in Triplicane, the injured man died on Friday night in hospital.

The octogenarian, Sundaram, differently abled with speech impairment, was attacked and injured by a cow that was loitering in the area. Police booked a case against the cattle owner.

Immediately, five cows were caught and a fine of Rs 5,000 was imposed on the owners. The victim was undergoing treatment government multi-super specialty hospital, Omandurar, for treatment.

Following the incident, Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan had directed to catch cows roaming in the area and slapped fines on the cow owners.

At least two other incidents of cow attack were reported in Triplicane area in the last one week.