80 per cent Kuthambakkam bus terminus works completed, be opened before March 2025: PK Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) Chairman PK Sekarbabu, who is also the minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department, said that 80 per cent works of Kuthambakkam bus terminus is completed and the facility will be opened before March 2025.



While addressing reporters after inspecting the under construction bus stand, on Saturday, Sekarbabu said the new facility is being constructed on 25 acres at Rs. 427 crore.

"Once the bus stand starts functioning, buses to Dharmapuri, Hosur and Bengaluru, apart from Tirupati, will be operated from Kuthambakkam. The bus stand will have 41 shops and 8 ticket counters will be set up for booking bus tickets for omni buses, " he added.

The minister also explained that separate toilets for persons with disabilities and transgender persons will be provided along with feeding rooms for mothers.

"The bus stand will have a parking space for 1,811 two-wheelers and 234 four wheelers. Kuthambakkam bus terminus will be a fully air-conditioned facility. New bus stands are being created across the city to cater to the growing population," he said.

Sekarbabu claimed that construction of Kuthambakkam bus terminus, which was announced by the earlier regime, was stalled at various stages.

Apart from Kuthambakkam terminus, works are in various stages for Mamallapuram bus stand, Chengalpattu bus stand and omni bus stand in Mudichur.