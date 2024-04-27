8-year-old girl strangled to death while playing with rope in Perumbakkam

CHENNAI: An 8-year-old girl was strangled to death while she was playing with a rope in Perumbakkam on Friday.

The deceased was Ashwanthi of Ezhil Nagar in Perumbakkam.

Her parents Udaya and Saranya are wage workers and on Friday morning the couple left the girl alone in the house and went to work.

Police said the night when they returned home found the door was locked from the inside and there was no response from Ashwanthi even after knocking on the door repeatedly.

Then when they checked through the windows they found that a towel and rope were entangled on her neck from the window and Ashwanthi was hanging on the window.

Soon with the help of neighbours, they broke open the door and rushed Ashwanthi to a private hospital in the locality but there the doctors declared Ashwanthi dead long back.

On information, the Perumbakkam police team who visited the spot sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH and the police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

The police had advised that parents to avoid leaving their kids alone in the house.