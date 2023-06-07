8 held for rowdy murder; revenge after attack at ear piercing ceremony

CHENNAI: City Police on Tuesday arrested 8 persons in connection with the murder of a rowdy in Maduravoyal on Monday night.



The deceased, V Rajesh alias Thiruttu Rajesh (23) of Nerkundram was riding his motorcycle along Kandasamy Nagar 5th street in Maduravoyal when a group which came on two bikes collided onto Rajesh's vehicle.



Rajesh fell to the ground and as he got up to pick up an argument with the group, they rounded him up and started attacking him with weapons, police said.



Rajesh took to his heels, but the gang chased him and hacked him before fleeing the scene. Passerby who saw the young man lying unconscious with blood injuries alerted the police personnel who rushed to the scene and moved Rajesh to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Maduravoyal Police registered a case of murder and moved Rajesh's body for post mortem.

After investigations, police found that the deceased was involved in fisticuffs with another history sheeter, A Suresh alias Panni Suresh (38) of Tiruvallur on Monday morning when they met at a ear piercing ceremony at the house of a common friend.

Suresh and Rajesh had previous enmity and were not seeing eye to eye. On Monday, Rajesh allegedly assaulted Suresh after an argument, in response to which Suresh ganged up and murdered Rajesh, police investigations revealed.

Maduravoyal Police arrested Suresh and seven of his associates - E Venkatesan (33), M Jeyavarmapandian (25), K Kagil (23), S Nithivel (20), B Devaraj(21), E Yuvaraj (28) and R Gopi (25).



All the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

