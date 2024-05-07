8 Bengaluru-bound passenger flights diverted to Chennai due to bad weather

CHENNAI: Eight flights headed to Bengaluru were unable to land there due to bad weather and instead had to make their landing in Chennai from Monday evening to night.

Bengaluru on Monday witnessed heavy rainfall with gusty winds and hailstorms resulting in fallen trees and waterlogging in several areas.

The flights that were unable to land in Bengaluru include an Indigo flight from Bhubaneswar to Bangalore Airport, a Vistara passenger flight from Delhi, an Akasa passenger flight from Mumbai, an Indigo passenger flight from Kuala Lumpur, an Air India Express flight from Bagdogra, an Indigo flight from Kolkata, an Allianz flight from Salem, and an Indigo Airlines passenger flight from Delhi.

After landing at the Chennai airport, all passengers were provided food and drinks at their seats by the staff of the respective airlines.

Airport officials in Chennai stated that the eight flights would go to Bengaluru once the weather clears up in Bengaluru.

The Meteorological Department has forecast partly cloudy skies with occasional spells of rain or thundershowers until May 12.

A yellow alert for thunderstorms has been issued by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Centre (KSNDC).