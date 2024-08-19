780 live star tortoises, e-cigarettes worth Rs 52 lakhs seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Chennai International Airport officials seized 780 star tortoises being smuggled to Malaysia, along with e-cigarettes smuggled from Malaysia to Chennai, totaling worth Rs 52 lakhs.

On Sunday, an Indigo Airlines flight bound for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was preparing for departure.

During the inspection of passengers belongings, three individuals from Ramanathapuram district, who were traveling as tourists, were found to be carrying cardboard boxes.

When these boxes were lightly shaken, it raised suspicion among the security officials. Upon opening it, they discovered 780 live star tortoises.

Following this, customs officials at Chennai International airport arrested and handed over the three individuals.

On further investigation, it was revealed that these tortoises were being smuggled from wasteland areas to Malaysia, and their international value was estimated at up to Rs. 15 lakhs.

Meanwhile, customs officials also inspected a private passenger flight from Kuala Lumpur that arrived at Chennai airport.

They seized 1,500 e-cigarettes hidden among the belongings.

The international value of these e-cigarettes is estimated to be Rs 37 lakh.

Customs officials arrested the smuggling passenger and are conducting further investigations.