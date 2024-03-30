780 kg sandalwood lumbers seized from godown in Pulianthope; 2 held

CHENNAI: City Police on Friday arrested two persons for possession of 780 kg of sandalwood at a godown in Pulianthope police limits.

Police had received information about sandalwood being hoarded at a scrap iron shop on Veera Chetty street in Pulianthope and conducted searches there.

Two persons who were present in the godown- K Suresh (41) and D Robin Robert (37) of Purasawalkam were arrested by the police.

The value of the seized wood is said to be about Rs 80 lakh.

Suresh is a cadre of Puratchi Bharatham party and also works as an educational consultant, police sources said.

During questioning, the accused told police that their associate from Ariyalur spotted the sandalwood trees from the forest area and sent the consignments to Chennai two months ago.

Suresh devised a plan and kept these consignments in the scrap iron shop until disposing of them.

Police have registered a case and arrested the duo. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Search is on, for the associates.