78-yr-old becomes Asia’s oldest to undergo lung transplant at MGM hosp

A new lease of life has been given to a 78-year-old patient with severe acute respiratory distress syndrome at a private hospital. The patient battling aspiration pneumonia with severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) was on prolonged ECMO support for over fifty days and had successful completion of a high-risk bilateral lung transplantation procedure becoming the oldest patient in Asia. The complex surgery was led by Dr K R Balakrishnan, Director of the Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant & Mechanical Circulatory Support, & consultant cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon at MGM Healthcare. After a multi-disciplinary discussion and deliberation, the heart and lung transplant team at MGM Healthcare suggested bilateral lung transplantation. Having registered in the state transplant registry for bilateral lung transplantation, the patient underwent the procedure following the availability of a suitable brain-dead donor. “We are thrilled with the successful outcome of Mr Santhosh’s (name changed) high-risk bilateral lung transplantation,” said Dr K R Balakrishnan. “Given the patient’s condition and age, this procedure presented significant challenges. Immediately after surgery, the patient was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Diligent efforts were made to ensure his well-being. He is ready to be discharged in the coming days,” he added.