75th R-Day: TN Guv unfurls tricolor national flag near labour statue on Marina beachfront

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Friday unfurled the tricolor national flag near the labour statue on the Marina beachfront during the 75th Republic Day celebrations in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Stalin cordially welcomed Governor Ravi and Lady Governor Laxmi Ravi with a basket of flowers and introduced the Governor to the officers of the army, navy, air force, coast guard, DGP Shankar Jiwal, Sandeep Rai Rathore, CoP - Chennai, A Arun, ADGP - L&O.

After the Governor unfurled the Tricolour, Floral petals were showered by the Indian Air Force helicopters, followed by the ceremonial march past.

The National Anthem was sung during the occasion.

Ravi also took the salute of the 75th Republic Day parade at Kamarajar Salai.