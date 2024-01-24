75th R-Day: Drones banned; 7500 police deployed for security

CHENNAI: As part of the 75th republic day celebrations in Chennai, City Police has declared the areas in and around around Marina beach, the routes traversed by Tamil Nadu Governor from Raj Bhavan to Marina and the route traversed by Chief Minister from his Chittranjan Salai residence to Marina as a Red Zone and has banned flying of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) /Drone and any other aerial objects on Thursday and Friday.



City police said that a five-tier security arrangement will be in place on Kamarajar Road where TN Governor will hoist the national flag near Labour statue.

A total of 7,500 police officers and police personnel have been deployed to carry out special security duties.

Further, security has been tightened at Chennai Airport, railway stations, bus terminals, bus stands, business establishments, beach areas and all places of worship within the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Police.

Besides, lodges and hotels in Chennai have been searched and owners/managers have been urged to pass on any information about movement of suspicious characters immediately to the police.

Moreover, patrolling activities have been intensified throughout the city and check posts have been set up at the main entrances of the city such as Madhavaram, Tiruvottiyur, Maduravoyal, Meenambakkam, Thoraipakkam and Neelangarai

Anti-sabotage checks are being carried out at all important places including Meenambakkam Airport, Chennai Central, Egmore Railway Stations, Koyambedu and Madhavaram Bus Terminals by SCP personnel comprising BDDS and Dog Squad, an official release stated.