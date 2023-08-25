75% human diseases are transmitted from animals, says Radhakrishnan

CHENNAI: Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation J Radhakrishnan said on Friday that about 70 per cent of livestock diseases are transmitted from wild animals and 75 per cent of human diseases are transmitted from animals.

"The veterinarians are playing a pivotal role in human health care. The virus, bacteria and protozoa causing diseases in humans were first identified in animals. About 70 per cent of livestock diseases are transmitted from wild animals and 75 per cent of human diseases are transmitted from animals. We get these infectious agents through eggs, milk, meat that we eat and also from pet animals like dogs, cats and horses. The vaccination of animals can prevent transmission of diseases from animals to human beings," Radhakrishnan said while addressing the valedictory programme of a national level TANUVAS 13th clinical case conference here.

Further, the veterinarian turned bureaucrat said that the veterinarians are contributing in the major researches on human infectious diseases.

"TANUVAS is a pioneer in veterinary education and setting benchmarks in research and clinical practice in India. TANUVAS should collaborate with Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, IIT-Madras and University of Madras to solve the major issues in prevention and control of zoonotic diseases, " he added.

KN Selvakumar, vice-chancellor of TANUVAS and other officials were present on the occasion.