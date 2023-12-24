74-yr-old gets 20-yr jail term in Pocso case

CHENNAI: Six months after he was arrested for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in a children’s home, a 74-year-old man, who was working as a warden at the home, was found guilty by a special court, which sentenced him to 20 years’ imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5000 on him. The victim was admitted to a home in Villivakkam police limits after her father’s death as her mother, a visually impaired woman could not take care of the child. The mother was admitted to another home, police said.

She was a class 8 student at a school near her home. The warden, a 74-year-old man, S Augustine (74) had harassed the child ever since she was admitted. He used to summon the girl to massage his legs citing his old age and started to sexually abuse the girl.

The minor girl reached out to the child helpline after which the authorities and police conducted investigations.Villivakkam All Women Police Station arrested the septuagenarian under sections including the Pocso Act.