71-year-old man mowed down by cow in Triplicane

CHENNAI: A 71-year-old man suffered grievous injuries after he was mowed down by a cow in Triplicane on Monday. Just three months ago, another senior citizen in Triplicane had died after he was hit by a cow.

In Monday's incident, the injured man was identified as Kanniappan (71) of Bandala Venugopal street in Triplicane. He was walking back home after buying milk from an Aavin booth on Theradi street when the incident happened.

A cow which was on the side of the road took Kanniappan by surprise and charged towards him and hit him. The elderly man was thrown to the ground in the impact.

Onlookers who witnessed the incident rescued Kanniappan and got him admitted to a private hospital nearby.

Police sources said that the elderly man had suffered serious injuries on his hip in the fall. Ice House police are investigating.

In October 2023, 80 year old Sundharam, a differently abled man with speech impairment, was attacked and injured by a cow that was loitering in Triplicane, leading to his eventual death.

In 2023, Chennai Corporation had caught over 3700 stray cattle and fined the owners.

The corporation authorities had also increased the fine from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 from September to control the nuisance caused by the cows and buffaloes in the city.

If the cattle were caught for the second time, the penalty would be Rs 10,000.