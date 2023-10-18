Begin typing your search...
70 years of alliance française
The event featured a diverse array of activities, including art and craft workshops for children, an exhibition by the art director and production designer Thota Tharani, captivating therukoothu and kathakali performances, thappatam, a lively fashion show, and much more.
CHENNAI: Alliance Française of Madras marked its impressive 70-year legacy with an all-night celebration.
