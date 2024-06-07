Two of a family including 7-year-old boy killed in car-lorry collision on Chennai-Tiruchy highway

CHENNAI: Two people, including a 7-year-old boy, were killed as the car they were travelling in crashed into a truck on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway at Padalam, Chengalpattu, on Friday morning.

Police said that Vinoth (33) and his family members Bhuvana (30), Parvathy (70), Sachin (7), Sippiga (3), Santhi (52), and Ramani (50) were returning home from Melmaruvathur temple in Viluppuram in their car on the NH when the mishap happened at around 1.30 am near Padalam.

Investigation revealed that Vinoth who was driving the car tried to overtake a tanker lorry on the highway but lost control and rammed into the lorry.

In the impact, Vinoth's son seven-year-old son Sachin and 70-year-old grandmother Parvathy died on the spot while the others were rushed to Chengalpattu Government Hospital with severe injuries.

The police are have registered a case and are on the lookout for the lorry driver who is absconding.

The accident led to a disruption in traffic on the highway for around an hour early morning today.

