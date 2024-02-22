68 not-activated SIM cards seized from woman air passenger

CHENNAI: The customs officials seized as many as 68 not-activated SIM cards from a woman passenger who was about to board the flight to Dubai on Wednesday.

The customs officials were checking the passengers who were about to board the Fly Dubai Airlines flight to Dubai from Chennai on Wednesday morning.

The officials on suspicion intercepted Roja (40) of Andhra Pradesh and checked her hand baggage and found there were 68 non-activated SIM cards - all belonging to the same network.

Soon the customs officials detained Roja and during inquiry, she told the officers that an unidentified man handed over the package to her at the entrance of the airport and asked her to deliver it to a person in Dubai.

However, when checking the CCTV footage the customs found that nobody had approached the woman at the airport and then the officials cancelled her trip and she was handed to the Chennai airport police station. The police have registered a case and are investigating why the woman carried non-activated Indian SIM cards to Dubai and are also verifying her family background.