67-year-old falls into open manhole in Kilpauk, injured

CHENNAI: A 67-year-old man walking on the road fell in an open sewage manhole and sustained injuries on Tuesday. The injured is undergoing treatment at the Kilpauk Medical College and hospital.

The victim, identified as M Chakravarthy, is a resident of Medavakkam second street in Kilpauk. In the impact of fall, he lost his three teeth and sustained injuries on his thigh and abdomen.

Police said that Chakravarthy was walking towards Kellys on Tuesday night. “At around 6pm, when Chakravarthy was just a few hundred metres away from his house, he failed to notice an open sewage manhole in the side of the road. He slipped and fell inside the sewage canal. Luckily he was pulled out immediately by onlookers. He was taken by hospital around 8 pm where he is being treated as in patient” said the police and added that he was out of danger.

Police suspect that the victim was under the influence of alcohol, lost balance and slipped into the manhole. The Secretariat Colony police registered a case and investigating to know why the hole of the sewage line was not closed.