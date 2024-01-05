65-year-old woman dies of burns sustained in kitchen fire at home

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old woman who suffered injuries on Tuesday after a fire accident succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning. Police identified the deceased as R Kanniammal from Ganesapuram near Mylapore.

Her husband Rajagopalan passed away a few years ago and the woman has been staying alone, said the police. On Tuesday afternoon, Kanniammal, lit the gas stove in her house when the kitchen and adjacent room caught fire.

Kanniammal screamed for help and the neighbours entered the house and rescued her. She was taken to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for treatment, where she succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning.

The Mylapore police registered a case and sent the body for post mortem.