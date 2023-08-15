65-year-old man on two-wheeler fatally knocked down by truck in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old man who was on his way to drop his daughter-in-law at the bus stand in Tiruvallur district was killed after a truck knocked the two-wheeler down on Monday morning. His daughter-in-law escaped with injuries.

The deceased was identified as Pachaiyappan, 65 of Kanakambaram Street in Tiruvallur district. He lived with his son Karthikeyan, 40, and daughter-in-law Suthana, 38. The latter was working in the Ellapuram Regional Development Office, police said.



Around 8 am on Monday, Pachaiyappan and his daughter-in-law left home but were knocked down by the truck near the farmer’s market. Both the occupants fell off the bike but the truck ran over Pachaiyappan killing him on the spot.

Suthana was transferred to the hospital for treatment. Police said that the truck driver escaped from the spot. Tiiruvallur town police registered a case and sent the body to the Thiruvallur Government Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigations are on.