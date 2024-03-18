63,849 elderly persons above 85 years eligible for vote-from-home in Chennai

CHENNAI: At least 63,849 senior citizens identified above 85 years in the city will be guided to vote-from-home, said district election officer and Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan on Monday after meeting the political parties at Ripon Building.



In addition, the civic body has intensified removing banners and hoardings of both government and public properties.

Speaking to the reporters, the commissioner said that we have instructed the political party members not to violate Model Code of Conduct and ensure there is no intimidation of voters, impersonation, holding of public meetings within 48 hours (Silence Period) till the polling ends. Providing vehicle facilities to bring the voters to the polling station and take them back after casting their vote is an illegal practice that should be avoided.

Every candidate should maintain a new bank account till the election results are announced. The Election Commission has allowed a candidate to spend up to Rs 95 lakh in a constituency. The candidate shall bear the election expenses within this limit. Every candidate shall submit their expenditure account to the District Election Officer within 30 days of the declaration of election results. In case of default, there is a disqualification procedure as per the Indian Election Code of Conduct.

"As per the election commission, there are 63,849 elderly people above 85 years identified in the city. We have taken measures regarding vote from home for differently abled with more than 40 percent disability. Even though they are willing to cast their vote at polling booths, preparatory measures has been taken, " added Radhakrishnan.

So far, a total of 8,377 banners, wall paintings and posters of both public and government properties have been removed in 16 constituencies. Of which, 5139 wall paintings, 2,939 posters and 149 banners cleared in the city so far.