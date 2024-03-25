63-yr-old bike thief nabbed; 12 scooters seized

CHENNAI: The city police on Friday apprehended a 63-year-old man who targeted scooters parked in the vacant plots near Velachery railway station and stole them. About a dozen scooters were seized from the accused, the police said.

Velachery police had registered a case based on a complaint from A Kavitha (39), a resident of Ullagaram near Adambakkam.

Earlier this month, Kavitha had parked her scooter at an unauthorised parking area near Velachery Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) railway station and had taken a train to Mylapore. When she returned she found her scooter missing.

Since there were similar complaints about bike thefts in the recent past, a special team was formed and with the help of CCTV footage, police zeroed in on the suspect.

After investigations, the police arrested Elango (63) of Vijayanagar. The police investigations revealed that the accused had stolen scooters driven by women at Velachery and surrounding areas. A dozen scooters including the complainant’s were seized from him, police said.

A week ago, Choolaimedu police had arrested an accused, N Harikrishnan (60) who was involved in a similar crime.