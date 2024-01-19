63-yr-old among 3 ganja peddlers arrested at Tambaram; 53 kg contraband seized

CHENNAI: The City police arrested three ganja peddlers and seized over 50 kg of ganja from the trio near Tambaram on Wednesday.

During their regular patrolling on Wednesday morning, the Tambaram police noticed three men standing suspiciously near the Tambaram bus stop.

On questioning, the three men gave dodging responses which prompted the police to check their pant pockets. The police found ganja packets in all of their pant packets. Soon, the trio was taken to the Tambaram police station.

During the investigation, the police identified them as Saroj Kumar Barathan (42), Sailesh Kanuri (63) of Odisha, and Amidhava Dass (30) of Assam, all three residents of Guduvancheri. The police seized 53 kg of ganja from them.

Further investigation revealed that the trio used to smuggle ganja from northern states and supply it to college students and youngsters in the city suburbs. The police arrested and remanded them in judicial custody.