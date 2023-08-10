62-year-old man killed by his nephew in Madipakkam

CHENNAI: A 62-year-old man was killed by his nephew in Madipakkam on Thursday.

Police said Arjunan (32) of Cuddalore was staying in Ullagaram Periyar Street in Madipakkam and was working as a wage worker.

A 10 days ago Arjunan's uncle Kandha Perumal visited his house and was staying with Arjunan and at that time Kandha Perumal took care of all the food expenses. On Wednesday midnight Arjunan called his family and told them that Kandha Perumal is dead and immediately disconnected the call.

Soon the family members rushed to the house and they found Kandha Perumal lying dead with head injuries and Arjunan was missing from the house.

On information, the Madipakkam police who visited the spot sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH and are searching for Arjunan who is missing.

Police said Kandha Perumal was married to Geetha (40) and the couple has two teenage children. However, due to misunderstandings Kandha Perumal and Geetha were living separately for the past 10 years.

The Madipakkam police who have registered a case are investigating why Arjunan killed his uncle and special teams are formed to nab him.