61-year-old man dies due to buffalo attack in Nanganallur

CHENNAI: Following the death of 61-year-old man due to a buffalo attack in Nanganallur on Tuesday, a Chennai corporation official stated that they are trying to find out CCTV footage regarding the incident and investigation will be carried out.

"Eye witnesses mentioned that two buffaloes were fighting on the road and as the man walked near them. He has been attacked and taken to the nearby hospital. The hospital authorities confirmed that he was brought dead. We are identifying the incident through CCTV footage and based on that action will be taken," Dr J Kamal Hussain, veterinary officer with GCC told DT Next.

The menace of stray cattle worsening and accidents continue to persist in the city.

Earlier, three incidents were reported after the cattle attacked the residents in Triplicane, of which an 80 year old man died at Government multi super speciality hospital, Omandurar in October 2023.

The civic body claims cattle catch drive has intensified in the last six months, however, stray cattle menace continues in the city that causes inconvenience and threat to the public.