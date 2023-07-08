61% of petitions disposed in Chennai Police's mega grievance redressal camp

CHENNAI: About 61% of petitions received on Saturday as part of the mega public grievance redressal camp organized by the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) were resolved immediately. This is the first major redressal camp organized by the City Police after the new Police Commissioner, Sandeep Rai Rathore assumed charge.

As many as 1002 petitions were received on Saturday, of which 618 were resolved immediately. The remaining petitions were forwarded to the concerned officials for appropriate action.

The grievance camp was held at the Commissioner's office and in offices/ halls in the jurisdictions of Deputy Commissioners of Police across the city.

Commissioner Rathore participated in the grievance camp held at the office of Deputy commissioner of the police, Kilpauk and received the petitions.

The grievance petitions were collected from 9.30 am onwards until each one of the petitioners filed their grievances. Altogether the cops received a total of 1,002 petitions from the public out of which 641 petitions from men, and 361 petitions from women.

The commissioner has instructed to all DCPs to conduct the public grievances every saturday and primary focus should be to act on complaints regarding crime against women and children and elderly people.