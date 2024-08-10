60% of redevelopment works over at Chengalpattu railway station

CHENNAI: Around 60% of the redevelopment works at the Chengalpattu railway station has been completed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), which focuses on the development of key stations across the country, said a Southern Railway statement.

The redevelopment of the Chengalpattu railway station is estimated to cost Rs 22.14 crore.

The project is set to enhance passenger amenities, improve station infrastructure, and provide a better experience for scores of commuters who use the station daily. The work is expected to be completed by October 31.

The redevelopment work includes construction of a new station building, a new entrance and a porch, provision of a new concourse, booking counters, and additional three retiring rooms. The existing station building will be modified to provide an AC waiting hall, VIP lounge, and retail outlets. Resurfacing of flooring on platforms and development of parking space, pedestrian pathways, circulating area, provision of two lifts and an escalator for the existing foot over bridge, CCTVs, passenger information display system, improved public announcement system and replacement of roofing sheets would also be done.

Chengalpattu station is located on the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu section of the Chennai Suburban Railway Network. It’s a crucial hub for both suburban commuters and long-distance travellers, added the statement.