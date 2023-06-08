6-year-old drowns in swimming pool near Manimangalam

CHENNAI: A six-year-old boy drowned in the swimming pool near Manimangalam on Wednesday.

The deceased was Saswin Vaibav of Neelamangalam near Manimangalam. Police said Saswin Vaibav came to a swimming class conducted by a private firm in the locality with his mother Tharika and a 2-year-old brother. During the break time Tharika was giving snacks for both children and within a few minutes she noticed that Saswin Vaibav was missing. While searching for him she found him floating in the swimming pool. The people who were in the pool rescued Saswin and he was rushed to a private hospital in Potheri but there he was declared dead on arrival. On information, the Manimangalam police visited the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.

