6-year-old dies as lorry rams bike

CHENNAI: A six-year-old girl died and her grandmother suffered serious injuries in a road accident near Chengalpattu when a lorry rammed their two-wheeler. Their relative who was riding the bike survived with injuries, said the police, adding that they were searching for the driver of the lorry.

The Chengalpattu police identified the deceased as P Harsha. On Sunday, Harsha and her grandmother Sasikala went with their relative Karthick on his bike. As they were proceeding along the Palar river bridge, a lorry rammed the two-wheeler.

In the impact, all three were thrown off the vehicle, leaving Harsha and Sasikala with grievous injuries. Karthick survived with injuries, police said.

Upon information, a police team rushed to the spot and sent all three to a government hospital on an ambulance. At the hospital, the medical team declared Harsha dead on arrival. Both Sasikala and Karthick were admitted for treatment.

The police sent Harsha’s body for postmortem examination and informed her parents. A case was registered and an inquiry has commenced. The police said the lorry driver who caused the accident fled the spot abandoning his vehicle.