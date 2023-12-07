6 subways in city remain flooded

CHENNAI: With 6 subways and 56 bus route roads in the city still reeling from waterlogging, senior officials said steps will be taken to provide a permanent solution to the issue from next year.

Of the total 22 subways in the city, stagnant rainwater has been cleared from 16 subways as of Wednesday. But six, including Gengureddy and Rangarajapuram subways, are yet to be open for traffic, said Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department secretary K Karthikeyan.

Noting how it two days to pump out rainwater from Rangarajapuram subway even in the last monsoon, he said steps would be taken to provide a permanent solution.

Similarly, 56 bus route roads in the city remain inundated after the heavy rainfall. The water is being removed using super suction machines. The Greater Chennai Corporation has received complaints about 398 uprooted trees, of which 348 have been cleared.

The Corporation is providing food to the people in relief centres and affected areas in the city. So far, 26 lakh meals were distributed to those in the affected areas from December 3 to December 6, while 37,407 meals were given to the people accommodated in relief centers in the last four days.

The state government issued a circular on Wednesday stating that drinking water would be provided to the residents free of cost. It could be availed by reaching out at 1916 or 044-45674567.