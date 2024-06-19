6 months after coming out of coma, Chennai youth dies in accident on his new bike

CHENNAI: Six months after recovering from a coma due to a bike accident, a 19-year-old youth was killed after he rammed his new bike onto a lamp post on the service road along Ennore expressway. The accident happened on Monday evening and the youth succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.



"The bike is yet to be registered. The rider was not wearing a helmet and he had suffered injuries on the head," said a police officer.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Sajith, a resident of Thyagarayapuram in Tiruvottiyur. On Monday evening, he had taken his new bike on a ride from his home and was riding along the Ennore Expressway when the accident happened.

While taking a turn to get onto the expressway, Abdul lost control of the bike and the vehicle hit a lamp post and fell down, police said, adding that they suspect the youth to have driven fast. Passersby who noticed the youth lying on the road with injuries alerted the police, who rescued him and moved him to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for treatment.



On Tuesday morning, Abdul succumbed to his injuries without responding to treatment. The Washermanpet Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) registered a case and sent his body for post-mortem examination.

Police sources said the boy met with an accident more than a year ago in which he went into a coma and recovered. He had recently completed Class 12 and bought the bike about two weeks ago. Further investigations are on.