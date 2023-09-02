6-member gang arrested for killing 2 men in open gym

CHENNAI: Two men sleeping in an open-air gym on a ground near Sholavaram were murdered while one of their friends was grievously injured during the early hours of Friday.

Avadi city police said that they arrested the murderers – 6 persons within 12 hours. Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were murdered over enmity during a temple festival in the neighbourhood recently.

The deceased were identified as S Vijay (26) and S Srinath (20) of Perungavoor, both residents of Chennai Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Sholavaram. Their friend, Ajay Kumar (27), is in a critical condition, police said.

Vijay was a casual labourer while Srinath was a welder, police said. Investigations revealed that they had an altercation with a group during a temple festival at Sholavaram on August 2.

Vijay and Srinath had picked up an argument with Thamizharasan of Kannampalayam village which escalated into a brawl between the two groups. The locals had to pacify them.

A couple of days ago, Thamizharasan’s gang had attempted to attack the duo, who escaped from them and had stayed at the open-air public gym in Vilangadupakkam village without going to their homes. Learning of this, Thamizharasan came with a gang and attacked them while they were sleeping and fled the scene. Their friend, Ajay who was staying with them, was also attacked too.

Passerby, who noticed the three men bloodied and injured, moved them to a hospital where Vijay and Srinath were declared ‘brought dead’.

Based on inputs from Ajay, cops registered a case and arrested T Thamizharasan (28), A Dilli (37), B Ajith alias Karuppu Ajith (26), R Manikandan (18), R Srikanth (18) and D Naresh (18) on Friday evening.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.