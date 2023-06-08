6 flights cancelled due to passengers shortage in Chennai

CHENNAI: Six flights were cancelled due to shortage of passengers at the Chennai airport on Thursday.

An IndiGo Airlines flight to Thiruvananthapuram, SpiceJet flight to Shridi, Srilankan Airlines flight to Colombo, and two flights that were supposed to return from Thiruvananthapuram, Colombo and Shridi were cancelled on Thursday morning due to a shortage of passengers.

Airport sources said since summer vacation got over the overall footfall in the airport decreased and that was the reason for the cancellation of the flights.

The passengers who prebooked their tickets for these flights were informed prior and their tickets were rescheduled.