6 child bonded labourers rescued

CHENNAI: Six child bonded labourers have been rescued from a jewel making unit and tarpaulin shop in Edapalayam that falls under Elephant Gate police station on Tuesday.

The task force headed by Assistant Commissioner of Labour A Jeyalakshmi conducted a surprise check in and around Wall Tax Road in Edapalayam.

The team found four boys from the gold jewel making unit, one from the silver ornament making unit and one from the tarpaulin unit.

The preliminary investigation revealed that four boys were from West Bengal, one from Bihar and one from Tamil Nadu. They were aged between 14 to 18 years. The police hesitantly filed a case in connection with the rescue of child bonded labourers, said member of the DTF.