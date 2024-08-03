59-year-old woman riding pillion with underage rider dies after fall near Guindy

CHENNAI: A 59-year-old woman who fell from a bike driven by her relative, a minor boy succumbed to her injuries, four days after the accident on July 29 near Guindy.

The deceased was identified as Muniyammal of Villupuram, who had come to visit her relatives in Chennai last week.

On July 29, her relative, a 16-year-old boy, took Muniyammal in a two-wheeler to drop her at the bus stop on Butt Road when he lost control of the vehicle leading to a fall.

While the boy, a class 11 student survived with minor injuries, Muniyammal suffered grievous injuries and was admitted to the Government Royapettah Hospital (GRH).

On Friday, she succumbed to he injuries.

St Thomas Mount traffic investigation wing registered a case under Sections 304 (a) (death caused due to negligent driving) among others and are investigating.

Police have also booked the boy's father for allowing his son to ride a bike, police sources said.