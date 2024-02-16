59-year-old dies of cardiac arrest; kin agree to donate organs

CHENNAI: The organs of a 59-year-old man who died due to cardiac arrest were donated by his family members and his funeral was conducted with state honours.

D Ramachandran of Ganapathipuram in Tambaram was running a vegetable shop and was also the former secretary of the Tambaram Vanigar Sangam. On Wednesday night Ramachandran who was admitted to the private hospital in Tambaram for chest pain died in the hospital.

Since Ramachandran had already informed his family to donate his organs, the family members donated his Kidney, liver and other parts of the body. Following that on Thursday the Tambaram Revenue Divisional Officer Premalatha Devi paid her last respects to Ramachandran on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government and his funeral was conducted with state honours.