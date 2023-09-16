58-year-old Sculptor dies in an accident

CHENGALPATTU: In a tragic accident, a 55-year-old sculptor died when the bike he was riding on collided with a van on the East Coast Road on Friday when he was returning home after visiting a temple along with his son.

The deceased Sundar Raj, a resident of Ambal Nagar in Mamallapuram, worked as a sculptor at a workshop in Kizhakku Raja Veedhi.

On Friday morning, he along with his 21-year-old son Rahul, went to offer prayers at the Vedagiriswarar Temple in Thirukazhukundram and was returning home. “When their two-wheeler neared Aechur, a van that was coming in the opposite direction collided with their bike, throwing Sundar Raj off the vehicle. He hit his head on the road and sustained grievous head injuries and died on the spot,” police said. His son Rahul who suffered a fracture has been admitted to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for treatment.

The Mamallapuram police have registered a case and are investigating.