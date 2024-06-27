58-year-old IT employee arrested by Velachery police for harassing college student

CHENNAI: A 58-year-old IT employee, Prince Jayakumar, was arrested by the Velachery police for allegedly harassing a 20-year-old law college student.

The accused, a resident of Velachery, would regularly go for evening walks in the Taramani area, where he met the student.

The student had considered him a father figure, but Jayakumar allegedly made inappropriate advances towards her, leaving her shocked and distressed.

The student filed a complaint at the Velachery police station, and Jayakumar was arrested under the provisions of Prevention of harassment of women act.

He was produced in the Saidapet court and remanded to judicial custody.