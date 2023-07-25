5,776 consumers apply for name transfer on day 1 of Tangedco’s special camps

CHENNAI: Over 5,770 consumers submitted applications for name-transfer on the first day of the mela organised by Tangedco at its section offices. Sources said that 5,776 consumers including 839 in Chennai submitted applications for name-transfer. Many consumers visited the section offices to enquire about documents required to be attached for the transfer.

“We expect more number of people using the special camps in the coming days, particularly, weekends,” the official added. Tangedco launched the month-long special camp for name-transfer considering about 40 lakh consumers linked their Aadhaar using the option of ‘owned but name not changed’.

Domestic consumers wanting to transfer the names of their EB connection should submit their Aadhaar and property tax receipt or sale deed, partition deed, gift settlement, computer patta, ownership issued by the government or court judgement.