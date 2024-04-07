Woman attempts to cross railway track, dies after being hit by train near Avadi

CHENNAI: A 57-year-old woman was killed while attempting to cross the railway tracks near Annanur railway station on Saturday.

Police were informed about the presence of a grievously injured woman on the tracks between Avadi and Annanur railway station after which the woman was secured and moved to a hospital where she was declared as brought dead.

The deceased woman was later identified as Jayachitra of Thirunindravur. Investigations revealed that she left home to visit a hospital for a medical check-up when she was hit by the train.

Saturday's accident increased the death toll to six persons in railway accidents in and around the city in the last four days.

On Friday, two guest workers died after being hit by a train while crossing the railway tracks near Thiruvottiyur.

The duo were walking on the tracks when an electric train coming from Gummidipoondi hit them.

Two days ago, four persons were mowed down by trains in similar but two separate accidents in the west and southern suburbs of Chennai.

Of them, two of them died in Chromepet and two in Ponneri. The Chrompet accident happened late on Wednesday night.

According to officials, Tinsukia Express from Kolkata to Tambaram had ran over the two, later identified as Sathish (40) of Chitlapakkam, a bank staff and Pranav (21) of Royapuram.

In the Ponneri accident, two painting workers, identified as Sekhar, 40, and Subramanian, 50, died at the Ponneri railway station after they were hit by Tata Nagar Express train while they were crossing the track on Wednesday night.