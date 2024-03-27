55-year-old man gets 10 years in prison for sexual assault of minor

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old man was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl and sentenced to 10 years in prison by a special court for Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act cases in the city on Monday.

The accused, N Devaraj of Foreshore Estate, was arrested by Mylapore AWPS (All Women Police Station) in 2019 based on a complaint by the girl’s parents.

The suspect had first sexually assaulted the girl in early 2019. He threatened her bodily harm if she shared the incident to her parents. When he tried to assault her again, she complained to her elder sister who told their parents.

After investigations proved that he had sexually assaulted the girl, the court found him guilty and sentenced him to 10 years in prison. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the accused.

Additionally, the court also directed the State government to pay a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the survivor from the Victim Compensation Fund.

Senior police officers commended the Inspector of Police, Mylapore, All Women Police Station (AWPS), and their team for the sustained investigation in the case, which culminated in a conviction.